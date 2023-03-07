A lot has changed in human ways throughout history. Yet, as long as can be remembered, what has not changed is our basic form of movement. We still walk the same way our ancestors walked: slowly.

But with their ‘Moonwalkers’, a team of designers at the US start-up Shift Robotics is on a mission to change that, promising that their new invention will increase walking speed by 250 percent.

“It all started on a day when I was riding a scooter and almost got hit by a car,” recalls Xunjie Zang, the founder of Shift Robotics. Although his workplace was only about a mile away, the experience made him wonder why he had never simply walked there.

“It’s not just me, a lot of people don’t rely on walking, which is surprising considering it’s much safer, easier and more convenient, plus it’s better for the environment,” he tells TRT World, adding, “the problem is that walking is just too slow and inefficient.”

In a modern world where we have a multitude of transport options intended to replace walking – his near-accident made him wonder if, rather than replacing walking – he could perhaps improve it.

The idea made sense. Especially in an urban setting, it would allow people to get to their destination faster, freeing up time and even potentially relieving traffic congestion.

Soon after, Xunjie gathered together a team of robotics experts, jet propulsion engineers, race car engineers and sneaker designers, and within just about five years, their Moonwalkers have become a reality.

“Moonwalkers are not skates. They’re shoes. The world’s fastest shoes, actually. You don’t skate in them. You walk. You don’t have to learn how to use them, the shoes learn from you,” says Zang.

Moonwalking into the future?

Moonwalkers look like something between a set of 1980s-style skates and a bulky pair of oversized sandals. However, those AI-powered “mini-Teslas” on your feet take themselves quite seriously and claim to help you reach running speeds while casually walking with no extra effort.