Ukraine has vowed to take revenge against Russia, holding the Kremlin responsible for a captured soldier being riddled with bullets in a viral video after speaking a pro-Ukrainian slogan.

The footage apparently shows a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot to death from multiple automatic weapons after saying "Glory to Ukraine".

The 12-second video then showed the unarmed man slumped to the ground as bullets appear to hit his body. A voice is heard saying "Die b***h" in Russian.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the video showed Russian troops killing a soldier, and the man was quickly hailed by Ukrainians as a hero across social media, where many users posted "Heroyam Slava" in response.

"The deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanised brigade — Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura," the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, citing initial findings.

Shadura has been missing since February 3 amid fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and his identity would be confirmed when his remains were returned, the military added.

"Revenge for our hero's killing is inevitable," it added.

Brigade spokesman Anatoliy Yavorsky said Shadura hailed from the western region of Zhytomyr and was mobilised in December.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the video showed Russian forces "brutally killing" a Ukrainian serviceman.

"We will find the murderers," he vowed.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the International Criminal Court to probe the footage.

