WORLD
3 MIN READ
Female employment drops in Afghanistan since mid-2021: report
The International Labour Organisation says the 25 percent drop in female employment in the war-torn country took place between 2021 and 2022 as GDP contracts by 30-35 percent around the same period.
Female employment drops in Afghanistan since mid-2021: report
Restrictions on girls and women have severe implications for their education and labour market prospects, the ILO says. / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
March 7, 2023

Female employment in Afghanistan has dropped by a quarter after the Taliban took over the country, according to estimates from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which said the fall was exacerbated by restrictions on women working and studying.

The ILO said the 25 percent drop in female employment took place by the final quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2021, compared with a 7 percent drop for men.

The Taliban took over the country in August 2021 as foreign forces withdrew.

"Restrictions on girls and women have severe implications for their education and labour market prospects," said Ramin Behzad, the Senior Coordinator for Afghanistan at the ILO, in a statement accompanying its assessment for 2022 of Afghanistan.

Taliban authorities have barred most girls from high school, stopped women from attending universities and most female NGO workers from working.

READ MORE:Taliban government bars females from sitting university entrance exam

Afghanistan's economy has also been plunged into a crisis that has wiped out jobs.

RECOMMENDED

Following the Taliban takeover, foreign governments withdrew development aid and froze the country's central bank assets.

The ILO estimated GDP had contracted by 30-35 per cent across 2021 and 2022.

Taliban officials have called on the international community to unfreeze its assets to ease the country's liquidity crisis and have said they are focused on encouraging trade and investment to create economic self-sufficiency.

Youth unemployment had also shrunk by an estimated 25 percent for those aged between 15 and 24.

The ILO noted that total employment had shown some signs of recovery in the first half of 2022, but that it had decreased for young men and all women over the year.

"Some women moved into self-employed activities, such as farming...or repairing clothes, thereby contributing to household income and preventing female employment from falling by even more," the ILO's report said.

READ MORE: Afghanistan's Taliban orders NGOs to ban women employees

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack