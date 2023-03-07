The United States is leading a "containment, encirclement and suppression of China", President Xi Jinping has said, as he urged his country's private sector to boost innovation and become more self-reliant.

Xi made the statement on Tuesday as Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that Beijing and Washington are headed for “conflict and confrontation” if the US doesn't change course,

The statements of the two of the most senior Chinese officials signal a combative tone at a moment when relations between the rivals are at a historic low.

In a rare direct criticism of the US, Xi told industry leaders that "Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development".

Xi, who will be granted a third consecutive presidential term in the coming days at the National People's Congress (NPC), said the past five years had been riddled with a new set of hurdles that threatened to weigh down China's economic rise.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi said China must "have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in both the domestic and international landscape", in the address to delegates at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which runs alongside the NPC.

The 69-year-old said private firms "should take the initiative to pursue high-quality development", Xinhua reported late Monday.

'Meet halfway'

China's foreign minister Qin later reiterated the president's forceful language on US "containment", calling American competition "a zero-sum game of life and death".