US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an unannounced visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, just days before the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.

Austin was greeted on Tuesday on touchdown in Baghdad by Major General Matthew McFarlane, the US commander in Iraq.

The defense secretary is expected to meet top officials during his visit to Iraq, which is home to hundreds of American troops.

“I’m here to reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq,” Austin tweeted upon his arrival.

Austin's visit comes after he held talks in neighbouring Jordan with King Abdullah II, a staunch US ally in the region.

"Secretary Austin shared his concerns on a range of shared challenges, including... maintaining focus on security and stability in Iraq and countering other destabilising activities in the region," a Pentagon statement said.

READ MORE: Afghanistan to Iraq: How US invasions make Americans rich