The US State Department’s latest ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2021’ perfectly sums up the state of Turkish-American bilateral relations.

Despite the seemingly solid foundation and a long history of the alliance between Türkiye and the US, Washington has failed – over and over again – to look at Ankara’s concerns and needs with an unbiased eye.

The long list of disagreements and tension between Ankara and Washington can be narrowed down to one dynamic: Washington’s negligence of Ankara’s national security and vital interests. Likewise, despite multiple points drawing Ankara’s ire in the report, it conveys one clear message: the US maintains its long-held policy of neglect towards Türkiye.

Ankara has long been a target for multiple terrorist organisations ranging from Daesh to YPG/PKK and FETO, whose high-profile and deadly attacks on Türkiye are there for all to see. Such as the 2016 coup attempt and several bombing attacks by both Daesh and YPG/PKK in major Turkish cities. But Washington has failed to this day to share Ankara’s concerns.

As can be seen in the tone and wording of the report, Washington opts for discrediting Türkiye’s counter-terrorism efforts, which in a way, plays into the hands of the very terror groups Türkiye fights against – by lending ‘credence’ to the propaganda of those groups.

Although Türkiye had set its expectations from Washington very low long ago, even maintaining its neutrality between terror groups and its treaty ally seems like a big ‘favour’ to ask from Washington. It can’t help but keep discrediting Türkiye along the lines of the propaganda of terror groups.

Probably the thickest bone of contention between Ankara and Washington, the YPG/PKK’s ‘status’ as Washington’s ‘main counter-terrorism partner’ against Daesh under the mask of the so-called ‘Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’ has been reiterated in the report.

This is also a reiteration of Washington’s snub at Ankara’s repeated warnings and protests against partnering with a terror group to ‘defeat’ another. While the existential threat posed by YPG/PKK to Türkiye is plain as day –as showcased by its numerous terror attacks both in the border regions and major cities of Türkiye- Washington has been, and is still, contributing to the organisational capacity of YPG/PKK, which is used to undermine Türkiye’s national security.

Washington’s commitment to its partnership with YPG/PKK is so strong that even the ‘earthquake diplomacy’ between Ankara and Washington could not dilute it. Despite Washington’s fairly generous humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Türkiye and Secretary Blinken’s sympathetic messages during his visit, he did not refrain from reiterating Washington’s commitment to its partnership with YPG/PKK during the presser with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Blinken carefully compartmentalised the post-earthquake solidarity atmosphere between the two countries and his government’s long-term YPG/PKK policy.

What the architects in Washington of the policy of ‘partnering with YPG/PKK’ in Syria miss are the fact that the YPG/PKK is an ontological security matter for the Turkish state and people due to its secessionist agenda.

By simply not paying heed to this concern, Washington is amplifying its ‘hostile’ image in the eyes of ordinary Turkish people, whose opinion will always shape the political choices and direction of the incumbent and all future governments.

It is hard to believe that in the existence of a long-term vision in Washington for a shared future with Ankara, the US recklessly dynamites its prospects through such policies and acts.

Washington’s disregard of Türkiye’s concerns towards FETO, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization whose members were the plotters of the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye that killed 252 civilians, has been a colossal source of tension and distrust between Ankara and Washington.