Israel’s army chief has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that personnel walkouts could spread in the military over government plans for judicial overhaul.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi is understood to have told Netanyahu on Tuesday that recent threats from reservists, including fighter pilots and cyber security experts, not to report for duty in protest of the judicial reform plans could expand to the point of harming the army’s operational capabilities.

“I’m very worried by the spread of refusal to serve, and of the discussion about the refusal to serve. Already, this could harm the army’s operational capacity,” Halevi reportedly told Netanyahu.

Dozens of Israeli reservist pilots have refused to participate in a planned training session scheduled for March 8 in protest against the judicial reform plans. A similar threat was made by some 150 personnel of the army cyber forces over the plans.

On Monday, a group of former air force commanders sent a letter to Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant demanding a halt of the judicial reform plans.

Some reserve soldiers from different military units also issued statements that they would not participate in military training in protest of the reform.

'Historic crisis'