UN launches aid appeal for Palestinian refugees affected by Türkiye quakes
UNRWA is seeking $16 million to meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestinian refugees who were affected by devastating February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye.
The appeal will enable UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees with cash and non-food items until August 2023. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 7, 2023

The UN's Palestine refugee agency UNRWA has launched a $16 million appeal for Palestinian refugees impacted by last month’s earthquakes in Türkiye.

It aims to "meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestine refugees who were affected by this natural catastrophe in Syria and Lebanon," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Among the first humanitarian organisations on the ground, UNRWA provided emergency relief services, including health, psychosocial and mental healthcare, food and cash assistance, non-food items, and rental subsidies and housing to Palestine refugees in Aleppo and Lattakia," it said.

"The earthquake also caused damage to an already weak housing and infrastructure in Palestine refugee camps in Lebanon, including medical and educational facilities and water towers."

'Acute need'

The appeal will enable UNRWA to support affected Palestinian refugees with cash and non-food items until August 2023, it added.

RECOMMENDED

"The earthquakes and their aftershocks caused an unfathomable level of suffering to people in northern Syria, across the fault and conflict lines including Palestine refugees," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

"The Agency was able to respond to their most urgent need for safety and assistance on the very first day, including by having some 700 people sleep in a UNRWA school in Lattakia," Lazzarini said. 

"We are counting on our partners to help us help Palestine refugees in this time of acute need."

The 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces - Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in fewer than 10 hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
