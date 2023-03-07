The UN's Palestine refugee agency UNRWA has launched a $16 million appeal for Palestinian refugees impacted by last month’s earthquakes in Türkiye.

It aims to "meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestine refugees who were affected by this natural catastrophe in Syria and Lebanon," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Among the first humanitarian organisations on the ground, UNRWA provided emergency relief services, including health, psychosocial and mental healthcare, food and cash assistance, non-food items, and rental subsidies and housing to Palestine refugees in Aleppo and Lattakia," it said.

"The earthquake also caused damage to an already weak housing and infrastructure in Palestine refugee camps in Lebanon, including medical and educational facilities and water towers."

'Acute need'

The appeal will enable UNRWA to support affected Palestinian refugees with cash and non-food items until August 2023, it added.