The White House said an investigation into the recent poisoning of schoolgirls in protest-hit Iran could fall under the mandate of the United Nations.

Several hundred cases of gas poisoning have been reported in more than 52 schools across Iran since the end of November, according to an official count.

The cases come more than five months after the start of protests, labelled riots by Tehran, that were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.

"If these poisonings are related to participation in protest then it is well within the mandate of the UN independent international fact-finding mission on Iran to investigate," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, referring to the body established in November to investigate human rights abuses in Iran.

Iran vows 'severe punishment'