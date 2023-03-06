Israeli President Isaac Herzog has warned that the country is going through a "historic crisis" amid mass protests against government plans for judicial overhaul.

"We are in a historic crisis that threatens to destroy us from within," Herzog said in a speech during a meeting with 100 mayors and heads of local councils on Monday.

"We are in one of the most difficult moments that the State of Israel has experienced. It seems like a paradox, doesn't it? No missiles, no alarms, no red alert. But we all know deep down that this is a supreme national danger," he added.

Israel has seen mass protests by thousands of Israelis over the past weeks against plans by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for judicial reform.

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel.

Top court's powers