A court in Belarus has sentenced exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison after a trial in absentia on charges including conspiring to overthrow the government.

Tsikhanouskaya ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020, in an election that handed him his sixth term in office and was widely questioned by the opposition and political observers.

She called her conviction and sentence on Monday as an act of vengeance by Belarusian authorities and vowed to continue to “fight for freedom.”

The results of the vote triggered the largest protests in the country's history.

The government unleashed a crackdown on demonstrators, accusing the opposition of plotting to overthrow the government, and Tsikhanouskaya left for Lithuania under pressure.

Tsikhanouskaya and four other opposition figures were tried in their absence in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

READ MORE: Belarus seeks 19-year jail term for exiled opposition leader