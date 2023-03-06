Türkiye’s opposition alliance has named the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) as their joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election, expected to be held on May 14.

In a joint statement following their meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, the six-party opposition bloc announced Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their joint candidate for the presidential election.

The alliance of six opposition parties comprises CHP, Good (IYI) Party, Felicity Party (SP), Future Party (GP), Democrat Party (DP), and Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party.

Meral Aksener, head of the IYI Party, rejoined the opposition alliance and attended the coalition's meeting on Monday.

Aksener quit the bloc on Friday due to her unwillingness to support the choice of Kilicdaroglu as a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

A former interior minister whose party is the second largest in the opposition bloc, Aksener was reported to have favoured either of the popular mayors of Istanbul or Ankara instead of Kilicdaroglu.