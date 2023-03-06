WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several buried dead, dozens missing after Indonesia landslide
Pictures provided by the disaster agency show mud and debris from the landslides had flattened and fully covered the houses near the edge of a cliff on Serasan island, between Borneo and mainland Malaysia.
Several buried dead, dozens missing after Indonesia landslide
Riau Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Junainah added that the communication network in the affected area was cut off, making it hard to get the latest information. / AP
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
March 6, 2023

Eleven people have been killed killed and dozens were missing after torrential rains and landslides battered one of Indonesia's outermost islands, according to the country's disaster agency.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Kompas TV channel on Monday that information from officials on the Riau Islands indicated "11 body bags had been filled" and "50 people are estimated missing".

Muhari was quoted by AP news agency as saying that many people who need help have not been reached because of the "difficulty accessing the affected areas”.

Pictures provided by the agency showed mud and debris from the landslides had flattened and fully covered the houses that were near the edge of a cliff on Serasan island, between Borneo and mainland Malaysia.

Parts of torn metal roofs were also visible.

Riau Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesperson Junainah added that the communication network in the affected area was cut off, making it hard to get the latest information.

"The weather is unpredictable. The wind is strong and the waves are currently high," said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

RECOMMENDED

Muhari added that access to the far-flung island would also be hard for rescue officials.

"Normally it take five hours by fast boat," he said. "Tomorrow the National Disaster Mitigation Agency will deploy a helicopter to speed up the logistics delivery process".

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, aggravated in some places by deforestation, and prolonged torrential rain has caused flooding in different areas of the archipelago nation.

Floods in Banjar district, in the Indonesian part of Borneo, has inundated more than 17,000 houses and disrupted lives for a month.

Neighbouring Malaysia also suffered torrential rains provoking vast floods. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 were evacuated last week.

In 2020, Indonesia's capital Jakarta and nearby cities saw some of their deadliest floods in years after downpours triggered landslides.

At least 67 people died in that disaster.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz