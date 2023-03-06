TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara summons American envoy over US general’s recent visit to NE Syria
Turkish foreign ministry asks US Ambassador Jeff Flake to give an explanation about the visit of US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to the areas occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group in northeastern Syria.
Ankara summons American envoy over US general’s recent visit to NE Syria
US support for the YPG, an affiliate of the PKK that is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has long strained relations between Ankara and Washington. / AA
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
March 6, 2023

Türkiye has summoned the American ambassador to Ankara and demanded an explanation over US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley's visit to the regions occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group in northeastern Syria.

Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Ambassador Jeff Flake was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday over Milley's visit.

Sources also said Flake was asked to give an explanation about the visit.

Joint Staff spokesman Col Dave Butler told AA that "General Milley visited Northeast Syria today to meet with (US) commanders and troops."

“While there he received updates on the counter-ISIS mission, inspected force protection measures and assessed repatriation efforts for the Al Hol refugee camp,” Butler added.

RECOMMENDED

US support for the YPG has long strained relations between Ankara and Washington.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack