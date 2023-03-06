A tense moment was witnessed between President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi and French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference held in Kinshasa on Saturday.

Tshisekedi stated that France and the West should abandon their imperious attitude towards Africa.

"Look at us differently by respecting us, by considering us as true partners and not always with a paternalistic look with the idea of always knowing what is necessary for us," Tshisekedi said, wagging his finger at Macron.

"Francafrique no longer exists. We must establish a policy of equals."

He urged for an equitable relationship between the two nations and pushed France to impose sanctions on Rwanda for the ongoing violent conflict in the country's Goma area.

This happened following French President Emmanuel Macron's policy revision for Africa, which raised mixed reactions. A tour of Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo was further arranged for negotiations and talks on the new policy.

Macron’s new policy strategy for Africa

Macron said France would end hosting regular military bases in Africa and will instead establish “academies” to be co-run by France and host countries.

In what appears to be a euphemism for French army bases, these "academies" would host training programs for the security units of the host countries and supply them with essential equipment.

According to Africa policy analyst Garba Moussa, France is emulating American policy in Africa by being present on the continent but with a “noticeable reduction” of its military personnel.

Moussa thinks Macron's "excursions" to Africa are intended to mend strained connections so he explicitly emphasizes on humanitarian aid and realistic development initiatives while also advancing French soft power.

As the continent turns into a new theatre of international conflict with the rise of Chinese and Russian influence in the region, anti-French sentiment runs particularly high in several former French colonies in Africa.

In light of fast-changing dynamics in Africa, Macron said the period of "Francafrique"or French meddling in Africa has come to an end as Paris no longer desires to go back to the old ways.

Amir Nourdine Elbachir, a political and geopolitical analyst, believes Macron was “still talking about plans for Africa without involving Africans.”

This sudden policy review owes much to the French interest being weakened and threatened in Africa recently, Elbachir stated in a tweet.

For politician Mamadou Dian Balde in Guinea Conakry, “since Macron’s speech in an amphitheatre in Ouagadougou in 2017, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge” and “without the fruits keeping the promise of flowers because instead of strengthening ties with former colonies relations have rather weakened.”

Macron seeks to reshape France’s image as one without any guilt by adopting a new approach of partnerships based on equality with African countries, according to Balde.

“As other rich countries are already doing France must get rid of its superiority complex vis-a-vis Africa. This seems to be the hollow message conveyed in Macron’s speech. One wonders whether the era of Francafrique is over.”

The newspaper Interkinois also questioned the intention behind Macrons' visit to DRC, calling it a “poisoned visit”. It drew attention to the conflict between DRC and Rwanda, claiming that the public in DRC is already convinced of the French president being pro-Rawandan in his outlook.

According to statistics provided by the United Nations, a recent uptick in violence in eastern DRC has resulted in the displacement of more Congolese than at any other point in the 30-year conflict in the area.