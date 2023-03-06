Last weekend, tens of thousands of Israelis – carrying banners and shouting slogans –rallied across towns and cities for the ninth straight week, protesting against the Netanyahu government’s proposal to introduce sweeping and far-reaching judicial reforms.

The mass protests marked a significant shift in the mood of Israelis, coming barely a few months after they voted in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government in December last year.

The protesters are opposed to a legislation drafted by Netanyahu and his allies, limiting the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the legislature and the executive. It also gives lawmakers sweeping powers to appoint judges.

Black law?

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his coalition allies – the most right-wing government in the country’s history – the legislative reforms are needed to rein in the “excessive power” of Israel’s Supreme Court and to restore the ability to govern that has been “usurped by the court”.

The Judicial Selection Committee (JSC) has the authority over the judges’ appointments in Israel, aiming to achieve a compromise between assuring professional appointments and permitting political involvement in the selection process. The committee has nine members, including two ministers, the Supreme Court president, two additional SC judges, two Parliament representatives, and two representatives from the bar association. The government says that judges have veto power in the current system.

It is seeking to alter the composition of the JSC to give the government complete control over the selection of all judges as well as a permanent majority in the committee.

In line with the new judicial plan, the coalition government will increase the number of judges from 9 to 11, out of whom 7 will be elected by the government. This increase translates to the government getting absolute control of the process of nominating judges.