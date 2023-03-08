Wagner, a Russian mercenary group, has advanced its offensive to take over the key town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Russian artillery renewed attacks on the town on Tuesday, pushing through Ukrainian defences in a bid to besiege the town from all sides.

Many analysts say Wagner has put up its "last stand" against Ukrainian forces. One NATO official told CNN that the mercenary forces have lost five times more fighters in the city than their Ukrainian rivals.

Fighting on multiple fronts and the long-drawn-out battle in Bakhmut have led to fatigue in the Wagner ranks. The incessant fighting has caused so much devastation that the city of 70,000 has become a ghost town.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday ordered the Chief of Staff to send reinforcements to Bakhmut. Zelensky’s top adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stressed that Ukraine was fortifying its positions in the city with tens of thousands of military personnel ready to thwart a possible counterattack.

Russia-backed forces have been stationed at multiple points around Bakhmut but they are taking heavy casualties at the hands of Ukraine's defence forces. The situation has left Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin frustrated as he has begun accusing Russian army of withholding weapons supply to his mercenaries and making them easy targets on the frontline.

Rift between Russia and Wagner

Wagner mercenaries are being supported by local pro-Russia separatist forces in the Donbass region but the group is dependent on Moscow’s firepower.

As Prigozhin expressed disappointment over the Russian army not providing his hired guns with ammunition, backup firepower and reinforcement, the statement has rubbed staunch military loyalists in the wrong way.

"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin said, noting that Wagner was yet to receive the necessary supplies and military back-up as promised by the Russian military leadership in February.

Igor Girkin, a former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, who led Russian-backed forces in Donetsk region in 2014, lashed out at Prigozhin, accusing him of harbouring political ambitions that reflected his "psychopathy" and harmed the "common cause of victory over Ukraine."