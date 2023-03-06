A month after the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria, the Arab world has provided vital support to quake victims with official visits, donation campaigns, rescue teams and relief supplies.

At least 45,968 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

According to preliminary reports received by Anadolu Agency, the most prominent Arab support for quake-hit Türkiye and Syria since last month’s devastating earthquakes is as follows:

Air aid

United Arab Emirates: 198 cargo aircraft

Iraq: more than 50 relief planes

Qatar: 50 relief planes

Saudi Arabia: 14 relief planes

Kuwait: 13 relief planes

Jordan: 12 relief planes

Egypt: 7 relief planes

Libya: 5 relief planes

Sudan: 2 relief planes

Mauritania: 1 relief plane

Bahrain: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Sultanate of Oman: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Algeria: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Tunisia: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Sea aid

Egypt: 3 relief ships

Libya: 1 relief ship

UAE: intends to operate relief ships within a second phase of support

Land aid

Jordan: more than 42 relief trucks and land convoys

Kuwait: 23 relief trucks

Iraq: 56 relief trucks

Saudi Arabia: No details regarding the number of relief trucks