A month after the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria, the Arab world has provided vital support to quake victims with official visits, donation campaigns, rescue teams and relief supplies.
At least 45,968 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.
Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.
In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.
According to preliminary reports received by Anadolu Agency, the most prominent Arab support for quake-hit Türkiye and Syria since last month’s devastating earthquakes is as follows:
Air aid
United Arab Emirates: 198 cargo aircraft
Iraq: more than 50 relief planes
Qatar: 50 relief planes
Saudi Arabia: 14 relief planes
Kuwait: 13 relief planes
Jordan: 12 relief planes
Egypt: 7 relief planes
Libya: 5 relief planes
Sudan: 2 relief planes
Mauritania: 1 relief plane
Bahrain: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes
Sultanate of Oman: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes
Algeria: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes
Tunisia: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes
Sea aid
Egypt: 3 relief ships
Libya: 1 relief ship
UAE: intends to operate relief ships within a second phase of support
Land aid
Jordan: more than 42 relief trucks and land convoys
Kuwait: 23 relief trucks
Iraq: 56 relief trucks
Saudi Arabia: No details regarding the number of relief trucks
Lebanon: No details regarding the number of relief trucks
Financial aid
UAE: $150 million
Qatar: $70 million
Libya: A pledge of $50 million
Kuwait: $30 million
Algeria: $30 million
Somalia: $5 million
Aid in-kind
Qatar: announced the establishment of 3 field hospitals, the shipment of 1,656 mobile homes to Türkiye out of the pledged 10,000 homes, a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
UAE: established two field hospitals, food, medical and shelter aid
Saudi Arabia: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Kuwait: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Sultanate of Oman: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Yemen: Yemeni activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman plans to build 50 housing units.
Libya: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Lebanon: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Algeria: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Tunisia: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.
Palestine: sent a rescue team and shelter aid.
Sudan: sent a rescue team and relief aid.
Military aid
Qatar: established a field hospital, and transfer of aid through its Qatar Emiri Air Force from Jordan and Germany.
Egypt: operated 7 aircraft and 3 ships.
Jordan: established a field hospital.
Sudan: sent a relief plane.