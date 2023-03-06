At least nine paramilitary troops were killed and seven others injured in a suicide bombing in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, an official said.

The bombing, the latest in a string of attacks on security forces, took place near the Sibbi district, targeting a vehicle of Balochistan Constabulary, a paramilitary force, Farah Azeem, a spokeswoman for the Balochistan government, said.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide blast in a statement.

The suspected bomber rammed his motorbike into a truck carrying paramilitary troops, who were deputed for the security of a traditional annual festival, commonly known as " Sibi Mela", which culminated on Sunday, Azeem said.

The paramilitary troops were deputed for the security of a traditional annual festival, commonly known as " Sibi Mela", which culminated on Sunday, she added.