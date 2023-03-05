WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli reserve pilots refuse training in protest over judicial reforms
The Israeli army chief has expressed his concerns about the growing threat of reservist walkouts over the judicial overhaul plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
Israeli reserve pilots refuse training in protest over judicial reforms
Protests against the proposed reforms have increased in recent weeks. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 5, 2023

Some 37 out of 40 Israeli reservist pilots have refused to participate in a planned training session scheduled for March 8 in protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms that would limit the powers of the Supreme Court.

According to Israel's Haaretz newspaper, the reserve pilots from Israel's Air Force Squadron 69 announced their decision in a statement on Sunday.

The daily said Israel's Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his concern about the growing threat of reservist walkouts over the judicial overhaul plans.

Protests against the proposed reforms have increased in recent weeks. 

Objecting to the proposal, Israel's Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara also expressed reservations on "separation of powers, independence of the judiciary and the protection of individual rights."

READ MORE:Tens of thousands rally against Israeli govt for ninth week

RECOMMENDED

Protests

Israelis hold demonstrations every Saturday against the judicial regulation of the extreme right-wing coalition government led by Netanyahu.

Put forward by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform plan, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel.

The change would severely limit the powers of the Supreme Court to rule against the legislature and the executive, and give the government decisive powers to choose judges.

READ MORE:‘Wipe out’ Palestinian town was ‘slip of the tongue’ - Israeli minister

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners