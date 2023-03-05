A fire destroyed 2,000 shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, leaving around 12,000 people homeless, an official has said.

The fire broke out around 2:45 pm (0845 GMT) at camp number 11 in Kutupalong, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, and rapidly engulfed the bamboo-and-tarpaulin shelters, Mijanur Rahman, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner, said on Sunday.

"Some 2,000 shelters have been burnt, leaving about 12,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals shelterless," he said.

At least 35 mosques and 21 learning centres for the refugees were also destroyed, though there were no reports of any injuries or deaths, he added.

"My shelter was gutted. (My shop) was also burnt," said Mamun Johar, a 30-year-old Rohingya man. "The fire took everything from me, everything."

Investigation ordered