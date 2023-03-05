WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rohingya camp fire in Bangladesh renders thousands shelterless
Fire breaks out at camps hosting one of the world's largest refugee settlements and rapidly engulfing at least 2,000 shelters.
Rohingya camp fire in Bangladesh renders thousands shelterless
Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on March 5, 2023. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
March 5, 2023

A fire destroyed 2,000 shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, leaving around 12,000 people homeless, an official has said.

The fire broke out around 2:45 pm (0845 GMT) at camp number 11 in Kutupalong, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, and rapidly engulfed the bamboo-and-tarpaulin shelters, Mijanur Rahman, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner, said on Sunday.

"Some 2,000 shelters have been burnt, leaving about 12,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals shelterless," he said.

At least 35 mosques and 21 learning centres for the refugees were also destroyed, though there were no reports of any injuries or deaths, he added.

"My shelter was gutted. (My shop) was also burnt," said Mamun Johar, a 30-year-old Rohingya man. "The fire took everything from me, everything."

READ MORE:Thousands left homeless as blaze hits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Investigation ordered

RECOMMENDED

The blaze was brought under control in less than three hours. It was not clear how the fire started. 

The authorities have ordered an investigation.

Fires are common in the camps where nearly one million Rohingya refugees live in squalid conditions.

Most of them fled a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017 and took refuge in Bangladesh.

A Bangladesh defence ministry report last month said that between January 2021 and December 2022, there were 222 fire incidents in the Rohingya camps – including 60 cases of arson.

In March 2021, in what was the worst blaze in the Rohingya camps, at least 15 people were killed and some 50,000 were displaced after a fire engulfed an entire block in a settlement.

READ MORE:In pictures — The deadly fire that swept through a Rohingya refugee camp

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners