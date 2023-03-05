At least two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed after Armenian forces opened fire in the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has said.

Expressing its condolences to the families and relatives of the soldiers, the ministry said late on Sunday that "as a result of the provocation committed by illegal Armenian formations," Alibeyli Shakhriyar Ramiz and Huseynov Eshgin lost their lives.

According to the Armenian press, three Armenian police officers also died in the clash.

Toivo Klaar, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, said on Twitter that he had returned to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku for talks on advancing the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying the latest incident underscores the need to make progress.

“Look forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijan leadership to advance peace process after meetings in Munich.

The deadly incident today underscores the urgency of pushing forward with negotiations to achieve stability & a fair peace,” Klaar said.

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on Sunday it received information about the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Armenia to the Karabakh region through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily stationed since the aftermath of the fall 2020 conflict in the region and a January 2021 pact with Baku and Yerevan.

“On the morning of March 5, in order to check the received information, an attempt was made to stop and check the vehicles carrying illegal military transports by units of the Azerbaijan Army. Shots were fired from the other side and there were casualties and injuries from both sides as a result of the skirmish,” the statement said.

The statement further said Baku brought to the attention of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that the fulfilment of the clauses of the Tripartite Declaration of November 2020 between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia must be “unconditionally and fully ensured.”

READ MORE:US urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to resolve Lachin corridor impasse