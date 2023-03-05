Somalia's federal government and its people have donated over $4.8 million to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Speaking in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday, Somali Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi announced the donation and thanked the Somali business community, women associations and others for the contribution.

“The fundraising campaign will continue,” he said.

Premier Hamza Abdi Barre also thanked the people of Somalia for solidarity with their “Turkish brothers and sisters”.