WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police reach Pakistan's former PM Khan's residence to arrest him
Pakistan's ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the reports of the Khan's arrest, warned about worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.
Police reach Pakistan's former PM Khan's residence to arrest him
The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the federal capital on February 28. / AP
By Abid Sultan
March 5, 2023

Police have entered the residence of Pakistan's former Premier Imran Khan to arrest him in northeastern Lahore city.

According to local media the Islamabad police arrived on Sunday at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence with his arrest warrant.

Pakistan's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the reports of the Khan's arrest, warned in a twitter post about worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," Chaudhry said on twitter. 

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed the policemen standing outside the main entrance of Khan's Zaman Park residence as the security and supporters stopped the personnel from entering the residence.  

Chaudhry has also called on the party workers to reach Khan's house at Zaman Park.

READ MORE: Pakistan's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry arrested

RECOMMENDED

Non-bailable warrant

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the federal capital on February 28, in connection with the illegal purchase and sale of the gifts.

Khan, the country's only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan's 75-year checkered political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and to money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a "sham," have been lodged after his ouster.

Khan was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.

READ MORE: Pakistan's PTI dissolves regional assembly, seeks early elections

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners