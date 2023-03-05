Three people have been arrested over the murder of a Philippine provincial governor and eight others, authorities said, adding another suspect was killed in a shoot-out.

Two of the three suspects arrested were former soldiers who were dishonourably discharged several years ago, the Philippine Army said in a statement on Sunday.

A fourth suspect was killed in a shootout in a plantation on Saturday night, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare told journalists.

Pelare said about 10 suspects were involved in the attack. Authorities believed they were still on the island after ports were closed to prevent their escape, he said.

Seventeen people were also wounded in the audacious attack on Saturday in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines.

At least six gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor's home in Pamplona municipality in the central province of Negros Oriental.

Governor Roel Degamo became the latest victim of a recent rash of assaults on local Philippine politicians.

Previous death toll had been put at six but was raised to nine late Saturday, police said. Thirteen people were hospitalised for their wounds, while four others were treated for minor injuries.

