WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suspects arrested over killing of Philippine governor
At least six gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor's home in the central province of Negros Oriental.
Suspects arrested over killing of Philippine governor
Authorities believed they were still other suspects on the island after ports were closed to prevent their escape, Police spokesperson said. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
March 5, 2023

Three people have been arrested over the murder of a Philippine provincial governor and eight others, authorities said, adding another suspect was killed in a shoot-out.

Two of the three suspects arrested were former soldiers who were dishonourably discharged several years ago, the Philippine Army said in a statement on Sunday.

A fourth suspect was killed in a shootout in a plantation on Saturday night, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare told journalists.

Pelare said about 10 suspects were involved in the attack. Authorities believed they were still on the island after ports were closed to prevent their escape, he said.

Seventeen people were also wounded in the audacious attack on Saturday in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines.

At least six gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor's home in Pamplona municipality in the central province of Negros Oriental.

Governor Roel Degamo became the latest victim of a recent rash of assaults on local Philippine politicians.

Previous death toll had been put at six but was raised to nine late Saturday, police said. Thirteen people were hospitalised for their wounds, while four others were treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Provincial governor, others shot dead in central Philippines: officials

RECOMMENDED

'Dastardly and heinous'

Negros Oriental is one of two provinces on Negros island, which is the centre of the nation's sugar industry and home to some of the country's wealthiest landowners as well as some of its poorest farm workers.

Degamo, 56, was at least the third politician to be shot in the Philippines since last year's general election.

The Supreme Court declared him last month the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his rival, who had previously been proclaimed victor.

Degamo had campaigned for President Ferdinand Marcos during Marcos' run for the top job.

Marcos has condemned the "dastardly and heinous" assassination of his political ally and has sent his top officials, including police and military chiefs, to investigate.

Authorities presented evidence at a news conference on Sunday gathered from the suspects, including high-powered firearms and camouflage uniforms, and vowed to solve the case.

"We will capture the mastermind, I assure you that," Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said. 

READ MORE: Several killed in fresh fighting between Philippine troops, rebels

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners