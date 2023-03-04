Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated against PM Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system, as the government pressed on with the proposed changes despite the mass opposition.

The central city of Tel Aviv saw the largest turnout in this week's protests on Saturday.

In Tel Aviv, the protesters waved Israeli flags. Other protesters waved Palestinian and pro-minority flags and shouted "Freedom!"

While others held banners with portraits of Netanyahu and hardline ministers between "From Startup Nation to Shutdown Nation" text.

Protests also occurred in Jerusalem and Karmiel near Haifa.

'Severe blow'

The plans were proposed in January, weeks after Netanyahu's ultranationalist coalition, the most far-right government in the country's history, was sworn in.