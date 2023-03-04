TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Container homes for Türkiye quake victims arrive from Qatar
Hundreds of container homes sent by Qatar will be used to provide temporary shelter to the people displaced by last month's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.
Container homes for Türkiye quake victims arrive from Qatar
Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said his country’s assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 4, 2023

Two ships carrying 396 container homes for quake victims from Qatar have arrived in southern Türkiye.

As the ships anchored at Iskenderun port in Hatay province on Saturday, Kirklareli Governor Birol Ekici told reporters that they are making great efforts to restore the quake-hit region, highlighting Qatar's support for Türkiye in the process.

Pointing out the importance of the containers for returning life to normal in the region, Ekici said Qatar also has sent humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams since the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed over 45,000 people in the country.

RECOMMENDED

“They have always supported us, I would like to thank our Qatari brothers for this,” he added.

Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said his country’s assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue.

READ MORE: Türkiye building container cities for quake-hit evacuees: Soylu

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners