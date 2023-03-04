The UN nuclear watchdog chief has arrived in Iran for expected talks with President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials after the discovery of uranium particles enriched to near weapons-grade level.

The two-day visit by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] comes as the Vienna-based organisation seeks greater cooperation with Iran over its nuclear activities.

Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday and a diplomatic source told the AFP news agency that he would meet Raisi during his trip to "relaunch the dialogue" on Iran's atomic work and to "reset the relationship at the highest level".

Grossi had made clear "that he was only prepared to go to Tehran if he had an invitation to speak with the president," the source added.

Uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent — just under the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb — had been detected at Iran's underground Fordow plant about 100 kilometres south of the capital, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP this week.

Tehran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons, and said it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent purity.

Iran's government noted that "unintended fluctuations... may have occurred" during the enrichment process.

The discovery came after Iran had substantially modified an interconnection between two centrifuge clusters enriching uranium, without declaring it to the IAEA.

Grossi was greeted Friday at Mehrabad International Airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and later met with its head Mohammad Eslami.

They were to hold a joint press conference Saturday morning.

During the visit, the IAEA director general will try to secure "more access to the (Fordow) site, more inspections," the diplomatic source said.

READ MORE:UN nuclear watchdog presses Iran on uranium enrichment at near bomb-grade

READ MORE: Can Iran's new 'Paveh' missile hit US assets in the Persian gulf?

'Greater cooperation'