The massive earthquakes and aftershocks in February has caused an estimated $5.1 billion in direct physical damage in Syria, said the World Bank.

"The current value of the damaged and destroyed capital stock is estimated at about 10 percent of GDP," said the World Bank in its latest estimate on Friday.

"The widespread damages impacted four governorates, where around 10 million of Syria's population resides," the report said.

Millions have been left needing urgent help with accommodation and medical care.

The earthquake that struck on February 6 hit southern Türkiye and Syria, devastating scores of cities and killing more than 50,000 people in both countries.

The development lender added that its report does not cover broader economic impacts and losses for Syria, such as production or business interruption.

The most severely-hit governorate was Aleppo, with 45 percent of the estimated damages. This was followed by Idlib and Lattakia.

A subsequent earthquake on February 20 caused added damage, and continued aftershocks are likely to add to damage estimates over time, said the World Bank.