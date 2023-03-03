TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns killing of former Turkmen officer in Iraq's Kirkuk
Ankara calls on Iraqi authorities to "immediately identify the perpetrators" of the "heinous terrorist attack" that killed Ahmet Tahir, a former officer at the Iraqi Turkmen Front's security department.
Türkiye condemns killing of former Turkmen officer in Iraq's Kirkuk
"This terrorist act targets not only the peace and security of Turkmens, one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq but also Iraq’s stability," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 3, 2023

Türkiye has condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, which killed a former officer of the Iraqi Turkmen Front's Security Department.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that Ahmet Tahir, a former officer of the Iraqi Turkmen Front's Security Department, lost his life as a result of an assassination today (March 3) in Kirkuk," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic in a statement on Friday.

Condemning the attack, the statement said: "This terrorist act targets not only the peace and security of Turkmens, one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq but also Iraq’s stability."

READ MORE:Senior PKK/KCK terrorist 'neutralised' by Turkish intelligence in N. Iraq

Türkiye called on the Iraqi authorities to "immediately identify the perpetrators of this attack and bring them before justice," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Tahir, who used to be one of the leaders of the Iraqi Turkmen Front's Security Department, was killed in Kirkuk.

Bagdad's recent decision to limit the use of the Turkmen language in its northern Kirkuk province drew immediate backlash from Kirkuk’s Turkmen community, with Turkmen leaders rejecting it as unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Following uproar within and outside the country, Iraq has retracted its decision to limit the use of the Turkmen language in its northern Kirkuk province, local media reported on Thursday.

READ MORE: Iraq withdraws decision to curb use of Turkmen language in Kirkuk

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners