The trade volume between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will reach $25 billion in five years thanks to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two countries, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony via video link on Friday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined that the economic and trade relations between the two countries will enter a new phase with the signing of the agreement.

The 50-year Türkiye-UAE relations are based on strong foundations, Erdogan said, adding: "Thanks to the agreement, the barriers to trade in goods and services will be removed, and the activities of our investors and entrepreneurs will be facilitated."

"In this way, we will build an economic bridge extending from Europe to North Africa, from Russia to the Gulf, on solid foundations," he added.

UAE's support in quakes aftermath