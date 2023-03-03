Anielle Franco might have become a professional volleyball player. She could have become a journalist. But became famous as a politician who has gone on to inspire many from Brazil’s marginalised black community.

Time magazine has chosen Anielle, Brazil’s Racial Equality Minister, as one of their 12 ‘Women of the Year’ for 2022.

She is 38, the same age her sister Marielle Franco was in 2018 when she was assassinated. The killers of Marielle, who was a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman, are yet to be caught.

Anielle Franco, a growing voice for the country’s Black community, had never considered entering the world of politics until that fateful day, March 14, five years ago.

Many allege Marielle’s killing was related to her outspoken campaign against police violence, racism and corruption in the country.

Marielle was considered by many to be a pioneering politician, speaking up and giving prominence to issues impacting those from low-socioeconomic backgrounds in Brazil when she was killed in a drive-by murder alongside her driver, Anderson Gomes, after participating in a political rally.

Before Marielle’s death, Anielle was a volleyball player who had shown great potential - even gaining a scholarship and heading to the US for over a decade, where she would go on to study Journalism and English at two influential colleges.

Returning home after her sister’s murder, Anielle rallied thousands of people, calling for justice and an end to impunity against those from marginalised communities.