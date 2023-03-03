Indian police have arrested three senior employees of a pharmaceutical company whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, a police officer has said.

The arrests were made after tests by an Indian government laboratory found 22 drug samples of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd, based near New Delhi, "adulterated and spurious", according to a police document on Friday.

Police said they had arrested a Marion head of operations and two chemists.

Two directors were "out of the country and will be arrested as soon as they land in India", senior police official Ram Badan Singh said.

The company did not answer calls by the news agency and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Childrens' deaths