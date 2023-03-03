WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nobel prize winner Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in Belarus
The charges against Bialiatski, Belarus’ top human rights advocate, and his colleagues were connected to Viasna’s provision of money to political prisoners and helping pay their legal fees.
Nobel prize winner Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in Belarus
Ales Bialiatski was arrested and jailed after massive protests over a 2020 election / AFP Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
March 3, 2023

A Belarusian court has sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison.

Bialiatski and three other top figures of the Viasna human rights centre he founded were convicted on Friday of financing anti-government protests.

Lukashenko - in office since 1994 - has suppressed opposition and cracked down on independent news media.

RECOMMENDED

The 2020 protests persisted for several months, the largest wave of protest to hit Belarus, and authorities took harsh action. More than 35,000 people were arrested, and thousands were beaten by police. 

READ MORE: Belarus seeks 19-year jail term for exiled opposition leader

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners