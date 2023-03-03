The US State Department's 2021 Country Report on Terrorism is deliberately distorting Türkiye's fight against terrorist organisations that pose a direct threat to its security, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç has said.

In a statement published on Friday, Bilgiç said that the report mentions terror group The Syrian Democratic Forces, The Kurdistan Workers' Party’s Syrian wing, as partner against Daesh, revealing that the US still wants to use one terror group against another.

“It is not acceptable that US describes Turkish fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) terrorists as political and expects US to end FETO's presence and activities in its country immediately,” he said in the statement.

“The US report also includes hearsay claims and biased press reports raising doubts about US seriousness in fighting terror.”

