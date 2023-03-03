TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior PKK/KCK terrorist 'neutralised' by Turkish intelligence in N. Iraq
Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, was planning action against Turkish army’s Basika base area in Mosul, Iraq, sources say.
Senior PKK/KCK terrorist 'neutralised' by Turkish intelligence in N. Iraq
According to insiders, Bedel, operating as a so-called military officer of PKK/KCK-YBS Sincar, is the terrorist who led activities against the Turkish intelligence agency and attacks against the Turkish army’s Basika/Gedu base. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
March 3, 2023

A senior PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The Turkish intelligence neutralised the terrorist in Sinjar, and showed high-level sensitivity not to harm the civilian population used by the terrorist as a shield, the sources said on Friday.

Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, who was determined to have participated in actions against Turkish bases, was the ringleader of the terrorist activities against the Turkish intelligence agency in the Sinjar region, according to the sources.

READ MORE:Terrorist who killed dozens captured by Turkish intelligence in Iraq

RECOMMENDED

Action taken to prevent attack on Turkish base

The agency, which assigned a special team to monitor Bedel's activities in Sinjar, determined that the terrorist was living with the Ezidi people, a religious minority group.

Turkish forces took action after learning that Bedel was planning a new action against the Turkish army’s Basika base area in Mosul, Iraq, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.READ MORE: Mastermind of Istanbul terror attack 'neutralised' in Syria — Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners