TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Volunteers rescue over 1,500 animals from quake rubble in Türkiye
Most of the animals being rescued and provided medical care "have suffered cuts, bruises, infected wounds, infected eyes, dehydration, starvation and shock," says animal charity.
Volunteers rescue over 1,500 animals from quake rubble in Türkiye
HSI says rescued animals had barely any access to food or water and survived against the odds. / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 3, 2023

Over 1,500 pets have been rescued so far since the twin earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, a non-profit organisation has said.

"More than three weeks after the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, the animal rescue team from Humane Society International is still finding dogs and cats alive in abandoned apartments, damaged buildings or wandering the streets," the Humane Society International (HSI) said in a statement.

"The animal charity estimates that more than 1,500 animals ― dogs, cats, rabbits, goldfish, a rooster, budgies, reptiles and more ― have been brought to receive medical care at just the three main veterinary field clinics set up by local veterinarians and groups in the city of Antakya, where HSI's team is working," the statement added.

The organisation estimates that tens of thousands of animals across the country have perished.

READ MORE:Turkish President Erdogan vows to build 300,000 homes in quake-hit region

Traumatised animals

RECOMMENDED

HSI also said that most of the animals being rescued and provided medical care "have suffered cuts, bruises, infected wounds, infected eyes, dehydration, starvation and shock."

"Unbelievably, despite most of these animals seeming to have had little to no access to food or water, they have survived against the odds," HSI added.

"The animals we’re finding still alive are often in abandoned and damaged apartments, where they’ve been all alone throughout this disaster. I can only imagine how frightening it must have been for them enduring four earthquakes over the past couple of weeks, and also experiencing the deafening drone of helicopters overhead," said Kelly Donithan, HSI's director of animal disaster response.

"When I think of how nervous my own animals are at home when there are loud bangs like fireworks, it's heartbreaking to think how traumatised these animals must have been. Now they’re getting all the love and care they need to heal, but every day we're finding more amidst the rubble and wreckage," she added.

READ MORE:Leading sports figures raise $45M in one day for Türkiye quake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo