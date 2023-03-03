Friday, March 3, 2023

Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia said in a statement following a meeting in New Delhi.

The so-called Quad group also said that the use or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible".

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

Blinken met with counterparts from the Quad group on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi, where ministers had traded blame over the conflict. The Quad groups India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

For more updates 👇

2100 GMT — US dispatching bridge-launchers to Ukraine for spring fight

The US has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine that for the first time includes armoured vehicles that can launch bridges — allowing troops to cross rivers or other gaps as Russian and Ukrainian forces remain entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnieper River.

This round of aid on Friday will be drawn from existing US weapons stockpiles so it can arrive in Ukraine faster.

The US and allies are trying to rush additional support to Kiev to best position it for intensified spring fighting.

The Armoured Vehicle Launched Bridge is a portable, 18-metre folding metal bridge that is carried on top of a tank body.

Providing that system now could make it easier for Ukrainian troops to cross rivers to get to Russian forces.

More here

1515 GMT — No plans to declare martial law following Ukraine's cross-border attack: Kremlin

Russia does not plan to declare martial law following the recent incident in Bryansk region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

On Thursday, Moscow said Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in Russia's Bryansk region, which killed one civilian and injured a 10-year-old boy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called it "a terrorist attack."

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the investigation is ongoing, the conclusions will be made upon its completion.

1510 GMT — EU's Borrell sees 'small improvement' at G20 with Russia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he saw a "small improvement" in diplomacy with Moscow at a Group of 20 meeting that saw rare US-Russia talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met briefly Thursday with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi, and pressed him over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell noted that Lavrov remained in the room when Western nations criticised Russia, unlike at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali last year, when he stormed out.

"At least this time he stayed and he listened. This is a small improvement but it's important," Borrell said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi. "I think it's better than nothing."

1505 GMT — Ukraine meeting energy needs despite Russian air strikes: PM

Ukraine is managing to generate as much power as it needs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said, despite waves of Russian air strikes on its energy network.

Shmyhal told a news conference no immediate changes were planned in government and that reforms would continue.

He also said that Kiev, which has applied for membership of the NATO military alliance, hoped for "concrete decisions" from its NATO allies.

1503 GMT — Russia seeks explanation for Serbian rockets in Ukraine

Russia is seeking an official explanation from its ally Serbia about reports that the Balkan country has delivered thousands of rockets to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed "deepest concern" about the reports, which first came from pro-government Russian media last month.

"We are following this story," Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry website late Thursday. She added that the possible arming of Ukraine represented a "serious question" for Serbian-Russian relations.

The media reports said a Serbian state arms factory recently delivered some 3,500 missiles for the Grad multiple rocket launchers used by both the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces.

1007 GMT — Lavrov says Ukraine's president made peace talks with Russia 'criminal offence'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made negotiations with Moscow a "criminal offence," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi, Lavrov said everybody is asking when is Russia ready to negotiate to end the war that began in February 2022, but nobody prompts Ukraine for peace talks.

He reminded that Ukraine's principal sponsor, the West, has been continuously saying that "it is not time to negotiate yet because Ukraine must win in the battlefield before any negotiation".

1005 GMT — Kremlin warns against more Western arms for Ukraine ahead of Biden, Scholz meeting

The Kremlin warned Western countries against providing more arms to Ukraine as key Kiev backers President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were set to meet in Washington.