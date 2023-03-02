More than 200 people lost their lives in over 24 days of clashes between security forces and clans in a disputed part of Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region, an official has said.

The mayor of the contested town, Abdirahim Ali Ismail told a press conference on Thursday, "210 civilians were killed and 680 others were wounded in the fighting, which broke out between Somaliland forces and the local community in Las Anod."

"The fighting started on the 6th of February 2023 and continued for 24 days," he said, adding that 200,000 families had fled from their homes following the clashes.

Somaliland has claimed independence from Somalia since 1991 but has never been recognised internationally.

Las Anod straddles a key trade route and is claimed by both Somaliland and neighbouring Puntland, a semi-autonomous state of northeastern Somalia.

The violence erupted after elders in the Sool region, where Las Anod is located, issued a statement pledging support for Somalia's federal government and urged Somaliland authorities to withdraw their soldiers from the area.

'War zone'

The fighting has caused widespread damage across the town, including to its electricity and water supply, said Ismail.

"715 homes were destroyed and 16,000 businesses closed, the water was cut and the troops forcibly stormed the ... electricity company which provided light to the town," he said.

"All government institutions have been bombed, the main hospital was bombed including the blood bank department and the intensive care unit," he added.

Local resident Hassan Sahal described Las Anod as "a war zone" with just a "few families" left. "If the fighting continues, I don't think people other than those fighting will stay in the town," he told AFP news agency.