Emergency crews cut through the mangled remains of a passenger train on Thursday, progressing “centimeter by centimeter” in their continuing search for the dead from a head-on collision in northern Greece that killed at least 57 people.

Anger over the crash prompted rail workers to go on strike on Thursday to protest years of underfunding that they say has left the country’s train system in a dangerous state.

The passenger train and a freight train slammed into each other late on Tuesday, crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots and forcing people to smash windows to escape.

It was the country's deadliest crash ever, and 48 people remained hospitalised, most in the central Greek city of Larissa. Six of them were in intensive care.

At least nine bodies have been identified through genetic matches so far, authorities said.

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said the grim recovery effort was proceeding “centimeter by centimeter.”

“We can see that there are more (bodies) people there. Unfortunately they are in a very bad condition because of the collision,” Artopios told state television.

Workers say train system is unsafe

The cause of the crash is still not clear. The Larissa station manager arrested after the collision was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of manslaughter and causing serious physical harm through negligence.

A judicial inquiry is also trying to establish why the two trains were travelling in opposite directions on the same track.

Railway workers’ associations, meanwhile, called strikes, halting national rail services and the subway in Athens.

They are protesting working conditions and what they described as a dangerous failure to modernise the Greek rail system due to a lack of public investment during the deep financial crisis, which spanned most of the previous decade and brought Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

“Unfortunately, our long-standing demands for full-time staff hirings, better training and above all, implementation of up-to-date security systems have always ended up in the wastepaper basket,” Greece’s federation of railway employees said in a statement announcing Thursday’s strike.