Iranian authorities have arrested four people in connection with an assault on a woman outside a girls' school targeted in a wave of poisoning attacks, a news agency said.

"Four people were arrested over the incident in which a woman was beaten in front of the Aban 13 School," Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls in what one government official said could be an attempt to force the closure of girls' schools in the Islamic republic.

In the aftermath of one of the latest attacks, a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday appeared to show a man assaulting a woman outside the Aban 13 School in Tehran. The footage was verified by AFP news agency.

Tehran's police force in a statement distanced itself from the case, saying "members of the police had no role, either directly or indirectly in the incident".

Military prosecutors in Tehran said in a separate statement that they had opened an investigation into the attack on the woman.

"All the personnel of the armed forces are obliged to comply with the laws, sharia rules and moral limits in dealing with citizens ... and any violation in this regard will be dealt with legally," the statement said.