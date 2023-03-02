On Wednesday, Nigeria’s new president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a passionate plea to his countrymen to put the bitterness of the elections behind them and “begin to heal and bring calm to our nation”.

Just hours earlier, Nigeria’s electoral umpire – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – had declared Tinubu of the ruling APC the winner of the February 25 elections that have divided Africa’s biggest democracy and largest economy.

Tinubu, who defeated 17 other candidates, garnered 8.7 million votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition, PDP, received 6.9 million votes. LP candidate Peter Obi came third with 6.1 million.

Tinubu also scored the majority of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states required by the electoral law.

Opposition parties have slammed the election panel for lack of transparency in the counting process while post-election violence rocked many parts of the country of 206 million people.

Tinubu’s acceptance speech was all about reconciliation. “There are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt. I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment,” he added.

A new beginning

Come May 29, a new president of southern extraction will be sworn in as the successor of incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, who completes his two-term tenure of eight years.

Of all the presidential polls in Nigeria since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999, this year’s election tops the rest in terms of springing surprises.

The Labour Party, which had won just a handful of seats in previous elections, pulled off the most stunning result this time when its presidential candidate Peter Obi vanquished Tinubu in his fortress Lagos State. To put matters in context, Tinubu is often called the “godfather of Lagos”, Nigeria’s commercial hub, which he led as governor for two terms.

The Lagos victory paved the way for the Labour Party to claim the majority of National Assembly seats in several South East states, as well as Abuja, ousting serving senators and representatives along the way.

Another surprise, also delivered by the Labour Party, is winning Nassarawa and Plateau States in North Central Nigeria, the home state of APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu, and the Director General of APC and sitting governor, Simon Lalong, respectively. Lalong also lost his bid to become a senator.

Other surprises of this election include Atiku Abubakar’s PDP winning both Katsina and Yobe, the home states of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate president Ahmad Lawal. And the relatively unknown NNPP won Kano state, a traditional APC stronghold, by a wide margin.

This election differs from previous elections in many ways.