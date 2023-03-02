A meeting of top diplomats of the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations ended in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India’s foreign minister said, as members grappled with deepening rifts in their ranks and held contentious talks dominated by Russia’s military operation and China’s moves to boost its global influence.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there were “divergences” on the issue of war in Ukraine “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views.”

“If we had a perfect meeting of minds on all issues, it would have been a collective statement,” Jaishankar said.

He added that members agreed on most issues involving the concerns of less-developed nations, “like strengthening multilateralism, promoting food and energy security, climate change, gender issues and counter-terrorism.”

China joined Russia in refusing to support a demand for Moscow to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

Both countries were the only G20 members not to agree to the statement demanding Russia's "complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine".

Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured Group of 20 to reach consensus on issues of deep concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine could not be resolved.

And while others, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chose to highlight their positive roles in addressing world crises, the divide was palpable.

Last week, India was forced to issue a compromised chair’s summary at the conclusion of the G-20 finance ministers meeting after Russia and China objected to a joint communique that retained language on the war in Ukraine drawn directly from last year’s G-20 leaders summit declaration in Indonesia.

In a video address to the assembled foreign ministers in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the members not to allow current tensions to destroy agreements that might be reached on food and energy security, climate change and debt.