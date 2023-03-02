Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called for "comprehensive reform" of UN agencies at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the Indian capital New Delhi.

"We need a comprehensive reform, first and foremost, of the Security Council, the UN agencies such as WHO, as well as WTO and international financial institutions," Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In the first session spanning from multilateralism, the need for reforms, food, energy security, and development, Cavusoglu said Türkiye's approach is "strengthening multilateralism and the need for reforms."

Stressing the importance of examining the international system and the role of international organisations in the age of rapid transformations, he said: "Effective multilateralism and the rules-based system are two key concepts that we cannot give up on."

About the role of UN reform in any multilateral effort, he said: "A body is only as healthy as its heart. The reform efforts must focus on the greater good. Not on our individual expectations."

'World is Bigger Than Five'

Reiterating Türkiye's call that the "World is Bigger Than Five," he said: "Strengthening regional representation at the Security Council is a must. However, an increase in number of permanent members with veto power will only worsen the current ineffectiveness of the Security Council."

Stating that the reform of the international system will also help to eliminate the development gap, Cavusoglu stressed it is important to implement the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and support least developed countries (LDCs).