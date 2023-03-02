TikTok, the popular short-form video-sharing app that has created celebrities out of students and housewives, has been at the centre of controversy in recent years.

While the app has been a hit among young people, it has also faced accusations of privacy violations and concerns over its alleged ties to the Chinese government.

As a result, several countries around the world have banned or restricted the app.

India was the first country to ban TikTok in June 2020, citing concerns over national security and data privacy.

The move was seen as part of a broader crackdown on Chinese apps and companies amid rising tensions between the two countries.

The ban left TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, reeling as India had been its largest market, with over 200 million users.

In July 2020, the United States also considered banning TikTok, citing similar concerns over national security and data privacy.

The Trump administration threatened to ban the app unless it was sold to a US company, citing concerns that the app could be used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans.

Despite the attempts by the Trump administration to ban the app, in September 2020, a federal judge blocked the ban, stating that it was "arbitrary and capricious".

However, despite initial resistance, the US government approved an unprecedented ban on the use of TikTok on federal government devices this past December.

As a result, more than half of the states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government devices.

READ MORE: US lawmakers push to ban TikTok on government devices

EU, US, Canada take action

On Monday, the White House widened the ban to include all government agencies, giving federal employees 30 days to remove the app from their work devices.

Meanwhile, the EU’s executive branch said last week it had temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.