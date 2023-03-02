Turkish Cypriots share Türkiye's sorrow, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said during a visit to earthquake-hit provinces.

"Your pain is our pain," said Tatar, who was on a visit on Wednesday to Türkiye’s southern Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Tatar paid a visit to a tent city that was set up on Sutcu Imam University’s campus.

"Our hope is that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, together with Türkiye, will grow stronger in the Eastern Mediterranean and offer a future and hope to Turkish Cypriots. Therefore, we believe that Türkiye is strong as it has always been and will dress these wounds," he said.

He wished the quake victims a speedy recovery and distributed bread made by a mobile bakery in the tent city.

Tatar stressed that they have been monitoring developments in Türkiye, saying Turkish Cypriots pray for the country.

Noting that Cyprus island is also a seismic zone, Tatar said that by taking the necessary measures in the buildings to be built in the future, no such devastation would be experienced.

