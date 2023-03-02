WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italy refugee shipwreck
Shahida Raza was among at least 67 people killed on weekend shipwreck off the coast of Italy, says a legislator from Pakistan's Balochistan province.
Ex-Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italy refugee shipwreck
A piece of the boat and a piece of clothing from the deadly refugee shipwreck are seen in Steccato di Cutro near Crotone, Italy, on February 28, 2023. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 2, 2023

Former Pakistan women's hockey player Shahida Raza was among at least 67 people killed on the weekend in a refugee shipwreck off the coast of Italy, officials in her home province have said.

The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in southern Italy. Sixteen children were among the dead.

Those on board were mostly from Afghanistan but also from Pakistan, Syria, the Palestinian Territories, Iran and Somalia, Italian authorities said.

"Pakistani authorities have informed Raza's family that the Pakistani national team hockey player perished in the boating accident off the coast of Italy," Qadir Ali Nayel, a legislator from Balochistan province, told the Reuters news agency late on Wednesday.

Raza was 27 and from the southwestern province. She also played football in domestic competitions.

RECOMMENDED

The chief minister of Balochistan expressed grief over Raza's death saying in a statement she had brought honour to the province and the country. 

READ MORE:Children's coffins mark tragedy of Italy refugee shipwreck

READ MORE: Survivors of Italy's refugee shipwreck mourn their dead

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo