Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has lashed out at his counterpart in El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for having built a new high-security prison in Tecoluca that has received 2,000 suspected gang members.

At an event at a university on Wednesday, Petro compared the prison to a "concentration camp."

"On social media, you can see the concentration camp in El Salvador full of young people, thousands and thousands in prison. It gives one chills," he said.

On Friday, Bukele shared videos showing barefoot tattooed men with shaved heads in shackles who were being forced to walk with their bodies bent over into the prison.

Two thousand suspected gang members were moved to the facility, the largest prison in Latin America.

"This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, all mixed, unable to do any more harm to the population," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The prison, called the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism, was built to hold 40,000 prisoners targeted in Bukele's "war against gangs," a move that has been strongly criticised by human rights organisations which say the arrests constitute a serious violation of human rights.

"Salvadoran security forces have battered vulnerable communities with widespread human rights violations in the name of public safety," said Juanita Goebertus, the director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division.

READ MORE:First 2000 inmates moved to El Salvador's new gangster prison