Israeli police have fired stun grenades and water cannons at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway and protesters scuffled with police near the Israeli leader's home as weeks of anti-government protests turned violent for the first time.

Thousands of protesters across the country staged a "national disruption day," the latest in a string of mass protests against the Netanyahu-led government's judicial reforms.

In Tel Aviv, crowds of protesters amassed outside a salon where PM Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, had gone to get her hair done late on Wednesday. Israeli media said police were called to rescue her as protesters chanted, "The country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut!"

Videos on social media showed hundreds of people outside the building, screaming and blowing horns. In one video, dozens of members from the paramilitary border police rushed through the streets of Tel Aviv toward the salon, and the national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on the forces to "protect her life."

Police announced several hours later that they had successfully "rescued" Mrs. Netanyahu.

Amateur videos showed her being whisked into a black vehicle that drove away as the crowd chanted "shame." Netanyahu later tweeted a photo of him embracing his wife, saying she had returned home safely. "The anarchy has to stop," he said. "This can lead to the loss of life."

READ MORE: US blasts Israeli minister over call to 'erase' village in Palestine

READ MORE:Palestine seeks UNSC protection after illegal Israeli settlers storm Huwara

'Where were you in Hawara?'

In a late-night address, Netanyahu criticised the anti-government protesters and attempted to compare them to the violent mob of illegal settlers that tore through the occupied West Bank town of Hawara this week, torching scores of homes, businesses and cars and killing one Palestinian.

"The freedom to demonstrate is not a license to drag the country into anarchy," Netanyahu said. "We will not accept breaking the rules and violence, not in Hawara, not in Tel Aviv and not anywhere."

Netanyahu made no mention of a call on Wednesday by his Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a firebrand illegal West Bank settler leader, for Hawara to be "erased" by Israel.

Protests continued into the night. Near Netanyahu's Jerusalem home, demonstrators briefly broke down a barricade and scuffled with security forces.

Since they started two months ago, the protests have been large and violence-free. But that changed on Wednesday, after Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, ordered police to take tougher action against "anarchists" who blocked roads.