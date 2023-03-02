Thursday, March 2, 2023

Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of vulnerable residents from the frontline city of Kupiansk and adjacent northeastern territories as fears mount Russia will retake the key city and rail hub.

In September, Russian troops retreated from key cities in the northeastern Kharkiv region, including Kupiansk.

Kupiansk is near the frontline in eastern Ukraine and locals fear it could be taken over again.

"Mandatory evacuation of families with children and residents with limited mobility began in Kupiansk community," the Kharkiv regional military administration said on its website.

"The decision was made... taking into account the unstable security situation due to constant shelling of the territory of the community by Russian troops," it added.

Kharkiv region governor Oleg Synegubov said Thursday Russia "shelled" several settlements in the region with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, including the city of Kupiansk.

Following are the latest updates:

1905 GMT — Biden to host EU chief von der Leyen on March 10

US President Joe Biden will host European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen for talks in Washington on March 10, the White House announced on Thursday.

The two leaders will talk about their "strong cooperation" in supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian military operation, the climate crisis, as well as challenges posed by China, the White House said in a statement.

1710 GMT — Ukraine denies Russia's claims of cross-border sabotage raid

Russian officials have accused Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into western Russia and attacking local villages, an accusation that Ukraine denied, warning that Moscow could use the claims to justify stepping up its own assaults in the ongoing war.

The exact circumstances of the incident reported in the Bryansk region were unclear, including what the strategic purpose of such an attack might be.

If confirmed, it would be another indication following drone attacks earlier this week that Kiev could be stepping up pressure against Moscow by exposing Russian defensive weaknesses, embarrassing the Kremlin and sowing unease among Russian civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian “terrorists” for an incursion, claiming that they deliberately targeted civilians, including children.

1704 GMT — US, Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly in the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia's attack on Ukraine. But there was no indication of any movement toward easing the intense tensions between their two nations.

The short encounter came as relations between Washington and Moscow plummeted over Russia’s attack on Ukraine and tensions have soared amid a myriad of disagreements.

US officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G-20 conference of foreign ministers in New Delhi.

1535 GMT — Ukraine urges EU to prepare more Russia sanctions as soon as possible

Kiev urged the European Union to begin work "as soon as possible" on an 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its attack on Ukraine.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said Kiev was grateful for the measures implemented by Brussels so far, but that the 10th package adopted last month stopped short of punishing Russia's nuclear and IT sectors.

"The reality is that Russia still has access to huge financial and technological resources," he said in a statement, estimating their worth at hundreds of millions of dollars.

1436 GMT — EU to speed up deliveries of howitzer shells for Ukraine

European Union officials and countries from the 27-nation bloc are discussing plans to dedicate an extra billion euros as well as setting up a joint procurement scheme to speed up the delivery of howitzer artillery rounds that Ukraine says are crucial to countering Russian forces.

According to an EU official with direct knowledge of the project who briefed reporters on Thursday, the priority now is to guarantee the swift delivery to Ukrainian armed forces of 155mm artillery rounds.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly because the plan is still being finalised.

The EU has been helping Ukraine through its European Peace Facility — a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and military support to Ukraine.

1407 GMT — Moldovan parliament condemns Russian military operation in Ukraine

Moldova's parliament adopted a declaration condemning the Russian military operation in Ukraine which has contributed to a rise in tensions between Moscow and Chisinau.

A narrow majority of 55 lawmakers in the 101-seat assembly voted for the declaration, which stated that Moscow's invasion began with the seizure of the Crimea peninsula in February 2014 and demanded the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

The declaration said Russia was waging an illegal, unprovoked and unfounded military aggression in Ukraine that violated the principles of international law, and echoed calls by Kiev for an international tribunal to prosecute war crimes.

Tensions between Russia and Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Moldova, have grown sharply since the war began.

0905 GMT — Blinken at G20 demands Russia extend Ukraine grain deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has demanded at a Group of 20 meeting attended by Russia that Moscow renew a Türkiye-brokered deal to allow exports of Ukrainian grain.

"Russia has deliberately and systematically slowed its pace of inspections, creating a backlog of ships that could be delivering food to the world today," Blinken told foreign ministers from the club of major economies meeting in New Delhi.

"It is imperative the G20 speak up on behalf of extending and expanding the grain initiative to strengthen food security for the most vulnerable," Blinken said, according to his prepared remarks.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by Türkiye with the UN last July and has helped reduce spiralling food prices that contributed to hunger in the developing world. The deal is set to expire this month

The deal was renewed in November but UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has warned of difficulties in securing another extension before it expires on March 18.

0836 GMT — Torture chambers in Ukraine 'financed by Russian state': investigators

A network of at least 20 torture chambers in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson was "planned and directly financed by the Russian State," war crimes investigators have said, citing new evidence.

The Mobile Justice Team, funded by Britain, the EU and the United States, has been working with Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors across Ukraine and in Kherson since the city was reclaimed from Russian forces in November after more than eight months of occupation.

No comment was immediately available from the Kremlin in response to a Reuters request.